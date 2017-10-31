Barcelona to rival Arsenal for Thomas Lemar next year

Barcelona are preparing to rival Arsenal next year for the signing of Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Arsenal almost signed Lemar on deadline day of the August transfer window but what would easily have been a club record £90 million bid was ultimately unsuccessful, prompting Manchester City’s own £60m offer for Alexis Sanchez to be rejected.

Lemar remains Arsenal’s priority target and, while Liverpool are also keen, it would surely prove difficult for Lemar to resist if Barcelona do follow up their interest with a bid.

Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted Arsenal were “really close” to getting Lemar but their bid only reached £90m once there was a firm deadline day offer for Sanchez - and the Chile striker could now leave for nothing next year.

Sanchez has shown little indication that he is ready to extend a contract at Arsenal that expires next year but there remains more hope over Mesut Ozil. He has so far refused all offers but talks are expected to continue.

Alexis Sanchez could end up leaving for nothing next summer Credit: getty images