Barcelona rocked by double injury blow to Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes

Sergi Roberto will miss five weeks for Barcelona with a hamstring strain, while his Camp Nou team-mate has been sidelined by a thigh problem

Barcelona midfielders Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will miss the next month after sustaining injuries during Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Olympiakos in Champions League Group D.

Roberto was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu during first-half stoppage time at the Karaiskakis Stadium and a statement released by Barca on Wednesday confirmed he will be sidelined for five weeks with a strain to his right hamstring.

Portugal international Gomes was introduced in place of Denis Suarez with 15 minutes remaining but suffered a thigh problem and is facing a three-to-four-week recovery timetable.

Roberto has become an increasingly important first-team member under Ernesto Valverde, making 16 appearances across all competitions for La Liga's leaders this season.

Gomes has featured 11 times, although seven of those appearances have been as a substitute.

Barca remain top of their Champions League group, three points above Juventus and host Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday.

