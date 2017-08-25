Barcelona send Suarez to Uruguay as recovery progresses 'favourably'

The striker was forecast to miss around four or five weeks, but his club have hinted that he might be able to return sooner

Barcelona have allowed striker Luis Suarez to join up with Uruguay as he continues his recovery from a right knee injury.

The 30-year-old forward picked up the issue in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, which was won 2-0 by Real Madrid.

Barca 7/5 to win La Liga with dabblebet

Barca have noted that the player’s recovery continues to move in a “favourable” fashion, although they have not indicated that they expect him back in action before mid-September.

A statement from last season’s Primera Division’s runners-up said: “Luis Suárez is recovering well from the injury to his right knee sustained in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup. FC Barcelona’s medical staff and the Uruguayan Football Association have agreed on the striker joining up with his national team as he continues his rehabilitation.”

When Suarez is fit again, he will find he has a new team-mate, with France international Ousmane Dembele arriving at Camp Nou on Friday for a fee of €105 million plus bonuses.