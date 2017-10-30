Barcelona plot defensive overhaul in 2018 with Koulibaly, Mina & De Ligt on transfer radar

Barcelona have drawn up a list of targets to strengthen their defence and could sign a centre-back in January.

With Thomas Vermaelen out of favour and constantly plagued by injuries and Javier Mascherano approaching the end of his Camp Nou career, the Blaugrana are eager to reshape their defence over the next two transfer windows.

The Catalan club have tied up an agreement with Palmeiras for Colombian international Yerry Mina for a fee in the region of €9 million, with that deal set to be completed in the summer.

However, coach Ernesto Valverde is also keen on bringing in a player with experience in European football after Barca opted against paying €32m for Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez in the summer.

Barca have long tracked another Colombian, Davinson Sanchez, but bringing in the South American defender now looks impossible after he moved from Ajax to Tottenham in the summer for a fee of €46m and signed a six-year contract at the north London club.