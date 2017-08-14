Barcelona sign Spurs flop Paulinho for €40m from Guangzhou Evergrande

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40 million.

The Brazil international, 29, will finalise his move to the La Liga giants upon completing a medical and agreeing terms on a reported four-year deal on Thursday.

Paulinho, who will have a buyout clause of €120m, will be Ernesto Valverde's first signing since the world-record €222m sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes after weeks of speculation over his future and marks an impressive revival in Paulinho's career.

Having struggled to convince at Tottenham following a move from Corinthians in 2013, he left to join Guangzhou two years later to link up with former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Paulinho helped the club to win six trophies, including two league titles and the AFC Champions League, and his performances earned him a recall to the national team.

The player will be unveiled on Thursday, the day after the second leg of the Spanish Supercopa which Barca trail 3-1 to Real Madrid after Sunday night's defeat at Camp Nou.