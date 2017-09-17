Barcelona star Dembele ruled out for up to four months

Ousmane Demeble has been ruled out for up to four months in an injury blow that has rocked Barcelona.

Barca have confirmed that the 20-year-old did, as feared by head coach Ernesto Valverde, suffered a torn hamstring in Saturday's 2-1 victory away against Getafe, which was his full La Liga debut.

Dembele had to be withdrawn in the first half of his side's dramatic win, leaving the field after sustaining the problem while attempting a back-heel near the corner flag when the match was still goalless.

After conducting tests on Sunday, Barca released a statement which read: "The tests have come back following first team player Ousmane Dembele has ruptured the tendon in his femoral bicep in his left thigh.

"The player will be operated on by Dr. Sakari Orava in Finland this week. He is expected to be out for between three and a half months and four months."

The problem, which is in Dembele's left leg, will see him miss the first half of the season in a huge blow to the Catalans after his initial €105million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Barca, who have won all four of their La Liga matches to start the new season, have clashes against Eibar, Girona, Sporting CP and Las Palmas before the next international break.

Dembele is also set to miss huge league fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and the rest of the Champions League group stages.

The France international is also in line to miss the first league Clasico of the season against Real Madrid in December, with his return coming after the mid-season break.

Dembele had made his first Barca start against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday, having come on as a substitute at home to Espanyol last week, his first game in the club's colours.

WHAT GAMES WILL DEMBELE MISS FOR BARCA?

Dembele's injury means that he will miss much of Barca's season, including a host of crucial matches in the league and Champions League, as well as domestic cup competitions such as the Copa del Rey.

Below is a list of games that the 20-year-old is likely to miss, based on his projected recovery timeline.

Date Game
Sep 19 Eibar - La Liga
Sep 23 Girona - La Liga
Sep 27 Sporting - Champions League
Oct 1 Las Palmas - La Liga
Oct 14 Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Oct 18 Olympiacos - Champions League
Oct 22 Malaga - La Liga
Oct 25 tbc - Copa del Rey round of 32, first leg
Oct 29 Athletic Bilbao - La Liga
Oct 31 Olympiacos - Champions League
Nov 5 Sevilla - La Liga
Nov 19 Leganes - La Liga
Nov 22 Juventus - Champions League
Nov 26 Valencia - La Liga
Nov 27 tbc - Copa del Rey round of 32, second leg
Dec 3 Celta Vigo - La Liga
Dec 5 Sporting - Champions League
Dec 10 Villarreal - La Liga
Dec 17 Deportivo - La Liga
Dec 23 Real Madrid - La Liga
Jan 3 tbc - Copa del Rey round of 16, first leg
Jan 7 Levante - La Liga
Jan 10 tbc - Copa del Rey round of 16, second leg
Jan 14 Real Sociedad - La Liga
Jan 17 tbc - Copa del Rey quarter-final, first leg
Jan 21 Real Betis - La Liga
Jan 17 tbc - Copa del Rey quarter-final, second leg
Jan 28 Alaves - La Liga
Jan 31 tbc - Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg
