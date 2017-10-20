Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Malaga

Barcelona face Malaga at Camp Nou on Saturday as top meets bottom in the ninth round of La Liga.

The Blaugrana lost their 100 per cent record in the Primera Division last weekend as they drew 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Catalans are four points clear of second-placed Valencia and five ahead of Real Madrid after eight games.

Barca beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, meaning Ernesto Valverde's side have picked up maximum points from their three European games so far this season as well.

Here, Goal looks at everything you need to know as the Catalans return to Liga action on Saturday...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury and is unlikely to feature again in 2017. Rafinha is also out for Barcelona, with Arda Turan and Jordi Alba both doubtful for the game against Malaga.

Ousmane Dembele Getafe Barcelona More