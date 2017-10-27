Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Athletic Club

Barcelona travel to Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday as coach Ernesto Valverde returns to his former team for the first time since moving to Camp Nou in the summer.

Valverde was an Athletic player and also spent two spells at San Mames as coach, between 2003 and 2005 and later from 2013 to 2017.

Barca's trip to the Basque Country comes with the Catalan club on top of La Liga, with eight wins and a draw from their nine previous fixtures.

Here, Goal looks at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury and is unlikely to feature again in 2017. Rafinha is also out for Barcelona, with Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal both doubtful for the game against Athletic.

Jordi Alba is available again after recovering from a minor injury.

