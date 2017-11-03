Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Sevilla

Barcelona return to action in La Liga on Saturday after their midweek draw away to Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde's men were held in a goalless game in Greece on Tuesday, but still top their group by three points from Juventus and remain unbeaten since the Spanish Supercopa in August.

The Blaugrana lead La Liga by four points from Valencia, with Real Madrid and Atletico eight off the pace. So far, Barca have won nine of their fixtures and drawn the other - away to Diego Simeone's side last month.

Here, Goal looks at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury, but the French forward posted a picture on social media this week which revealed he is back in training with Barcelona.

Andres Iniesta should be involved after returning to training on Thursday, but Andre Gomes, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha are all sidelined.

Arda Turan is doubtful.

