Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Espanyol

Barcelona face what is potentially their toughest test yet in the Primera Division as they meet local rivals Espanyol at home in La Liga on Saturday.

They have had successive 2-0 wins over Betis and Alaves in their first two league matches and are back in action with a Catalan derby this weekend following the international break.

Barca -2 21/20 with dabblebet

It is also the first fixture for Ernesto Valverde's side since the close of the transfer window at the beginning of this month and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Camp Nou clash...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ivan Rakitic is doubtful with a muscle problem and is unlikely to be risked against Espanyol, while Rafinha is still sidelined and will play no part in the derby duel.

Arda Turan will miss out after returning from international duty with a thigh problem, but Luis Suarez featured for Uruguay in the recent break and is back in contention for a starting spot following his injury against Betis on the opening day.

View photos Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Supercopa de Espana More

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

Only three Barcelona players, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, have been booked this season, so coach Ernesto Valverde has no suspended stars for the game against Espanyol this weekend.

View photos Ernesto Valverde Barcelona More

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Ousmane Dembele is set to make his Barcelona debut after moving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105 million last month, the France forward starting on the left of attack in Neymar's old position as Luis Suarez returns to the side after injury in the centre of the attack.

In midfield, Rakitic looks set to miss out, so Valverde could hand a full debut to summer signing Paulinho and rest Andres Iniesta (who played twice for Spain in the international break) for the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday.

Sergi Roberto should start in midfield, with Nelson Semedo in the right-back role.

View photos Barcelona possible Espanyol More

Read More