Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Espanyol

Barcelona face what is potentially their toughest test yet in the Primera Division as they meet local rivals Espanyol at home in La Liga on Saturday.
They have had successive 2-0 wins over Betis and Alaves in their first two league matches and are back in action with a Catalan derby this weekend following the international break.
It is also the first fixture for Ernesto Valverde's side since the close of the transfer window at the beginning of this month and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Camp Nou clash...
BARCELONA INJURIES
Ivan Rakitic is doubtful with a muscle problem and is unlikely to be risked against Espanyol, while Rafinha is still sidelined and will play no part in the derby duel.
Arda Turan will miss out after returning from international duty with a thigh problem, but Luis Suarez featured for Uruguay in the recent break and is back in contention for a starting spot following his injury against Betis on the opening day.
BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS
Only three Barcelona players, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, have been booked this season, so coach Ernesto Valverde has no suspended stars for the game against Espanyol this weekend.
BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Ousmane Dembele is set to make his Barcelona debut after moving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105 million last month, the France forward starting on the left of attack in Neymar's old position as Luis Suarez returns to the side after injury in the centre of the attack.
In midfield, Rakitic looks set to miss out, so Valverde could hand a full debut to summer signing Paulinho and rest Andres Iniesta (who played twice for Spain in the international break) for the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday.
Sergi Roberto should start in midfield, with Nelson Semedo in the right-back role.
ESPANYOL TEAM NEWS
Espanyol have just one point from their two games in La Liga so far, having drawn 1-1 at Sevilla and lost 1-0 at home to Leganes.
Midfielder Victor Sanchez and striker Alvaro Vazquez look set to shake off knocks in time for the game against Barcelona. Goalkeeper Diego Lopez is doubtful, while defender Oscar Duarte and midfielder Javi Lopez are set to miss out.
Veteran striker Sergio Garcia is relishing the derby atmosphere and said: "The more noise I hear at Camp Nou, the better I will be."
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Barcelona have won 13 consecutive games at home in La Liga, their best run since January 2014 (25).
-
Espanyol have lost eight games in a row at Camp Nou, their worst run since May 2004 (17).
-
Espanyol have gone 16 games without a win against Barcelona in La Liga (losing 13 of those), their worst run without a win in the Catalan derby.
-
Lionel Messi (15) is the all-time top scorer in the Catalan derby (in La Liga).
-
If he plays, Sergio Garcia will make his 300th appearance in La Liga. He has scored 71 goals in the competition.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Barcelona versus Espanyol kicks off at 20:45 at Camp Nou on Saturday and will be broadcast live from 19.40 UK time on Sky Sports football.