Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Valencia

Barcelona face possibly their toughest test yet in La Liga this season as they travel to second-placed Valencia on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's side lead the Primera Division by four points from Marcelino's men after 12 rounds of matches, with Real Madrid and Atletico 10 behind the Catalan club.

Valencia 17/20 to beat Barcelona

The Blaugrana drew 0-0 away to Juventus on Wednesday night in the Champions League, when Lionel Messi was left on the bench until the second half with this weekend's match at Mestalla in mind.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury, but the French forward could be back earlier than expected and may feature in the Clasico against Real Madrid before Christmas.

Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes and Rafinha are all still sidelined, while Javier Mascherano also misses out after picking up an injury on international duty with Argentina earlier this month.

