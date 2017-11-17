Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leganes

Barcelona return to action in La Liga on Saturday with a trip to Leganes in Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won 10 of their 11 games so far in the Primera Division and drew the other, away to Atletico in October.

Barca -1, 17/20 with dabblebet

The Catalans are currently four points clear of second-placed Valencia and eight ahead of Real Madrid, in action in the derby against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano later on Saturday.

Here, everything you need to know about Barcelona's trip to Leganes earlier in the day...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury, but the French forward could be back earlier than expected and may feature in the Clasico against Real Madrid before Christmas.

Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes and Rafinha are all still sidelined, while Javier Mascherano also misses out after picking up an injury on international duty with Argentina.

