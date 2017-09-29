Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Las Palmas

Barcelona have won all six of their matches so far in La Liga this season and are top of the table by four points ahead of their game against Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's side, who edged out Sporting in the Champions League by a single goal in Lisbon on Wednesday, will look to make it seven out of seven in the Primera Division ahead of the forthcoming international break.

Barca 6/10 for La Liga title

So far, Barca have beaten Betis, Alaves, Espanyol, Getafe, Eibar and Girona in their first six fixtures in La Liga, scoring 20 goals and conceding only two.

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele has undergone an operation on a thigh injury he picked up against Getafe earlier this month and the France forward is now expected to be sidelined for up to four months, meaning he will almost certainly not feature again in 2017.

Rafinha is also still out, but coach Ernesto Valverde should have an otherwise full-strength squad to choose from.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

With no players sent off this season and only a handful booked (Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba twice each in La Liga), Barcelona have no suspended stars for the match against Las Palmas.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Barcelona coach Valverde is set to field a strong side in what will be his team's last match before the international break.

Gerard Deulofeu looks unlikely to feature after being cut from the squad for the previous two matches, so Sergi Roberto or Aleix Vidal could be handed an advanced role in attack in the absence of Dembele through injury.

Lionel Messi is likely to start in the false nine role he has occupied in recent weeks, while Andres Iniesta is set to feature from the outset in midfield.

