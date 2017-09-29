Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Las Palmas

Barcelona have won all six of their matches so far in La Liga this season and are top of the table by four points ahead of their game against Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Sunday.
Ernesto Valverde's side, who edged out Sporting in the Champions League by a single goal in Lisbon on Wednesday, will look to make it seven out of seven in the Primera Division ahead of the forthcoming international break.
So far, Barca have beaten Betis, Alaves, Espanyol, Getafe, Eibar and Girona in their first six fixtures in La Liga, scoring 20 goals and conceding only two.
BARCELONA INJURIES
Ousmane Dembele has undergone an operation on a thigh injury he picked up against Getafe earlier this month and the France forward is now expected to be sidelined for up to four months, meaning he will almost certainly not feature again in 2017.
Rafinha is also still out, but coach Ernesto Valverde should have an otherwise full-strength squad to choose from.
BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS
With no players sent off this season and only a handful booked (Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba twice each in La Liga), Barcelona have no suspended stars for the match against Las Palmas.
BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Barcelona coach Valverde is set to field a strong side in what will be his team's last match before the international break.
Gerard Deulofeu looks unlikely to feature after being cut from the squad for the previous two matches, so Sergi Roberto or Aleix Vidal could be handed an advanced role in attack in the absence of Dembele through injury.
Lionel Messi is likely to start in the false nine role he has occupied in recent weeks, while Andres Iniesta is set to feature from the outset in midfield.
LAS PALMAS TEAM NEWS
Pako Ayestaran has taken over as coach at Las Palmas after the resignation of Manolo Marquez.
Marquez stepped down after an indifferent start to the season, which has seen the Canary Islanders lose four of their opening six fixtures in La Liga.
Las Palmas are currently in 15th place with six points (having beaten Malaga and Athletic Club in their other two games).
Pedro Bigas and Loic Remy could be back from injury in time for the Camp Nou clash, but Dani Castellano, Sergi Samper, Alen Halilovic and Vitolo are all set to miss out.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 league games against Las Palmas (won eight, drawn four), their best run against the Canary Islanders.
-
The Catalans have won their last 13 in La Liga - the last time they won 14 or more successive games was in 2011 (16) while coached by Pep Guardiola.
-
Luis Suarez has scored in each of his four league games against Las Palmas (six goals in total).
-
Only Lionel Messi (31) has completed more dribbles than Jonathan Viera (20) in La Liga so far this season.
-
Of all the goalkeepers with at least two appearances in La Liga this season, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has the best save percentage (84.6%).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Barcelona versus Las Palmas kicks off at 16:15 local time at Camp Nou on Sunday and will be broadcast live from 15:10 UK time on Sky Sports Football.