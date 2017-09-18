Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Eibar

Barcelona have won all four of their matches so far in La Liga this season and the Catalans will look to extend that run by beating Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday.
Ernesto Valverde's side came from behind to win 2-1 at Getafe on Saturday in a hard-fought encounter, with substitutes Denis Suarez and Paulinho scoring the goals after Gaku Shibasaki had become the first player to net against the Blaugrana in the Primera Division this term.
Having beaten Juventus 3-0 in their first Champions League group game last Tuesday, Barca now play their third match in the space of seven days with midweek matches scheduled in La Liga.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Catalans' fixture against the Basque outfit at Camp Nou...
BARCELONA INJURIES
Ousmane Dembele will undergo an operation on a thigh injury he picked up against Getafe on Saturday and the France forward is now expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
Rafinha is still out as well, but Arda Turan is available again and has trained with his team-mates ahead of Tuesday's match.
BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS
With no players sent off this season and only a handful booked (Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba twice each in La Liga), Barcelona have no suspended stars for the match against Eibar.
BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Ernesto Valverde is set to rotate his pack for his side's third match in the space of seven days.
Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique could both be rested, with Lucas Digne and Javier Mascherano set to feature in defence, while Paulinho looks likely to come in for his full debut in midfield after his winner at Getafe and Denis Suarez (who also scored in that match on Saturday) is in line to start in order to give Andres Iniesta a rest.
Further forward, record signing Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the year, so Gerard Deulofeu is likely to feature in attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
EIBAR TEAM NEWS
Eibar have started the new season with two wins and two defeats in the Primera Division and are currently down in 13th place with six points.
The Basque outfit beat Malaga away on the opening day (1-0), before losing at home to Athletic Club by the same scoreline, then going down 3-0 at Sevilla and finally claiming a 1-0 win over Leganes at Ipurua on Friday.
Ivan Ramis could return from the knock he picked up at Sevilla, but Fran Rico is still sidelined with a long-term injury.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Barcelona have won all six of their league matches against Eibar, scoring 20 goals in total and conceding only three.
-
The Blaugrana have won their last 11 matches in La Liga, their best run in the competition since March 2016.
-
Eibar have won only one of their last six away matches in the Primera Division, a 1-0 victory at Malaga on the opening day of this season.
-
Lionel Messi has scored eight goals against Eibar in La Liga, more than any other player.
-
If he plays against Eibar, Gerard Pique will be featuring in his 250th league game for Barcelona.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Barcelona versus Eibar kicks off at 22:00 local time at Camp Nou on Tuesday and will be broadcast live from 20:55 UK time on Sky Sports football.