Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Eibar

Barcelona have won all four of their matches so far in La Liga this season and the Catalans will look to extend that run by beating Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's side came from behind to win 2-1 at Getafe on Saturday in a hard-fought encounter, with substitutes Denis Suarez and Paulinho scoring the goals after Gaku Shibasaki had become the first player to net against the Blaugrana in the Primera Division this term.

Having beaten Juventus 3-0 in their first Champions League group game last Tuesday, Barca now play their third match in the space of seven days with midweek matches scheduled in La Liga.

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele will undergo an operation on a thigh injury he picked up against Getafe on Saturday and the France forward is now expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

Rafinha is still out as well, but Arda Turan is available again and has trained with his team-mates ahead of Tuesday's match.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

With no players sent off this season and only a handful booked (Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba twice each in La Liga), Barcelona have no suspended stars for the match against Eibar.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Ernesto Valverde is set to rotate his pack for his side's third match in the space of seven days.

Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique could both be rested, with Lucas Digne and Javier Mascherano set to feature in defence, while Paulinho looks likely to come in for his full debut in midfield after his winner at Getafe and Denis Suarez (who also scored in that match on Saturday) is in line to start in order to give Andres Iniesta a rest.

Further forward, record signing Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the year, so Gerard Deulofeu is likely to feature in attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

