Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Betis

Everything you need to know ahead of the Catalans' opening La Liga clash against the Andalusians at Camp Nou on Sunday...

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their Spanish Supercopa defeat to Real Madrid by making a positive start to their Primera Division campaign at home to Betis on Sunday.

The Catalans were well beaten by Los Blancos, 5-1 over two legs, but will now turn their attentions to La Liga and the visit of the Andalusian side.

The Blaugrana begin the league season at Camp Nou as they aim to win back the title they lost to Madrid in 2016-17.

Sunday's fixture will be a first for coach Ernesto Valverde as Barca boss in La Liga and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Camp Nou clash...