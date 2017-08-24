Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

Everything you need to know ahead of the Catalans' La Liga clash in the Basque Country on Saturday...

Barcelona face a tough test away to Alaves in their second fixture of the Primera Division season.

The Catalans won the corresponding fixture 6-0 in 2016-17, but lost 2-1 at home to the Basque outfit, whom they then beat 3-1 in the final of the Copa del Rey in May.

This match is the first on the road in La Liga for coach Ernesto Valverde, who started his playing career at Alaves.

Barca kicked off their league campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 win at home to Betis and here, Goal looks at everything you need to ahead of their second Primera Division game of the season...