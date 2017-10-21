Barcelona team news: Pique and Paulinho dropped for Malaga clash

The Catalan side take on La Liga's bottom club without their star defender, who was sent off in the midweek clash with Olympiakos

Gerard Pique and Paulinho have been dropped from Barcelona's starting XI for Saturday's against Malaga.

Pique takes his place on the bench after being sent off with two yellow cards in their midweek Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

Javier Mascherano takes the Spain international's place alongside Samuel Umtiti in the centre of defence, making his fifth league start.

Paulinho also played in the win over the Greek side but has been replaced by Ivan Rakitic for the visit of Malaga.

Ernesto Valverde made no other changes to the side that lined up on Wednesday, as Sergi Roberto keeps his place having replaced Nelson Semedo after last week's draw with Atletico Madrid.

Barca sit top of La Liga heading into Saturday's game and take on a side sitting bottom of the table with just one point from eight matches.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Deulofeu.

Substitutes: Cillessen, Semedo, Pique, Denis, Paulinho, Alcacer, Ander Gomes.

Malaga XI: Andres Prieto; Rosales, Luis Hernandez, Baysse, Juankar, Rolon, Adrian, Keko, Chory; Penaranda, Rolan,

Substitutes: Cengo, Borja Baston, Juanpi, Cifuentes, Cecchini, Alex Robles, Mula.