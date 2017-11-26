Barcelona team news: Vermaelen starts with Pique banned

The Belgian defender will make his first La Liga start in two seasons with Gerard Pique out for the top-of-the table clash

Thomas Vermaelen has been handed his first La Liga start since 2015-16 while Lionel Messi returns to the Barcelona line-up as Ernesto Valverde's side faces Valencia in a top of the table clash.

With Gerard Pique suspended for the contest, Vermaelen has been given just his second opportunity of the campaign. His only start came in the Copa del Rey against lower-division side Real Murcia in October.

The Belgian defender's last La Liga appearance came in March 2016 in a win over Getafe. His last start came in January of 2016, as the defender spent last season on loan in Serie A with Roma.

Meanwhile Messi, who came on as a substitute in the midweek Champions League clash against Juventus, is back in the XI.

The rest of the lineup is as expected, with Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umitit and Jordi Alba joining Vermaelen on the back line.

The midfield will be Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakatic and Andres Iniesta while the forward three will be Suarez and Paulinho along with Messi.

Barcelona line-up: ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Vermaelen, Alba; Busquets, Rakatic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Paulinho

Valencia line-up: Neto; Montoya, Paulista, Garay, Gaya; Carlos Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Zaza