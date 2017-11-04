Barcelona team news: Alcacer handed start up front against Sevilla

The ex-Valencia man will have a chance to impress in front of the Camp Nou, while Andres Iniesta is fit again and will start against the Andalucians

Paco Alcacer has been handed a rare start in La Liga for Barcelona for Saturday's clash against Sevilla.

The forward has struggled to reproduce his Valencia form since moving to Camp Nou in 2016, and has become a perennial substitute for the Catalans.

But he will start at Camp Nou as Ernesto Valverde preferred Alcacer to Gerard Deulofeu, who drops to the bench.

Nelson Semedo also moves up to the first XI after Sergi Roberto was injured in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

There is welcome news too on the injury front in the shape of Andres Iniesta, who is available again for selection.

The veteran slots into his usual position in midfield alongside Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets, leaving Paulinho as a substitute.

Thomas Vermaelen, meanwhile, makes the matchday squad for only the second time this season after playing in the Copa del Rey clash against Murcia.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer.

Substitutes: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Mascherano, Paulinho, Deulofeu, Digne, Vermaelen.

Sevilla: Soria; Corchia, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; Banega, Pizarro, Nzonzi; Navas, Sarabia, Muriel.