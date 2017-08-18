Barcelona terror attack victims to be remembered before La Liga matches as Neymar and Lionel Messi pay tribute

Barcelona are preparing a number of tributes to the victims of Thursday’s terror attack in the Spanish city that left at least 13 people dead and around 100 injured.

A terrorist drove a van through the busy pedestrian street of Las Ramblas in the heart of the city, weaving from side to side in what was confirmed by Spanish police as a terror attack, which Islamic State have since claimed responsibility for.

A second incident took place overnight in nearby Cambrils where five terror suspects were killed by police, and the incidents has left the country stunned along with an outpouring of support and tributes across Europe.

The attacks come after recent incidents in London, Berlin and Nice, while the multiple incidents across Paris in November 2015 remain fresh in the memory, especially given the fact that sport found itself a part of the horrific events when the France vs Germany match was target at the Stade de France.

Once again, sport is doing its bit to remember the victims of the tragedy, with Barcelona and Real Betis players set to wear black armbands for this weekend’s La Liga opener at the Nou Camp, while all Spanish football matches will hold a minutes’ silence this weekend ahead of games.

Barcelona said in a statement: “FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors.

“As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club's installations and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all matches this weekend.

“'On Sunday, before the 2017/18 La Liga opener against Betis, the Nou Camp will hold a minute's silence in recognition and memory of the victims.”

A number of Barcelona players took to social media to express their sadness at the attack, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among them, while former Barcelona player Neymar also passed on his sympathies, having spent four years with the Spanish club before leaving this summer for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £200m transfer.

“May God comfort all families #PrayForBarcelona I love you BARCELONA,” the Brazilian Neymar wrote.

Messi added on Instagram: “I would like to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack on our beloved Barcelona, as well as totally reject any act of violence.

“We are not going to give up, we are many more who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.”

Writing on Twitter, Suarez said: “Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families!”

The tributes were not contained to players with links to Barcelona, as Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed his horror after the attack took place.

“Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona,” Ronaldo said on Twitter. “All the support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims.”

Real also put their football rivalry aside to support their fellow La Liga club, just one day after beating Barca in the Spanish Super Cup 5-1 to win the first domestic trophy of the season.

“Real Madrid C. F. would like to express its deepest sorrow regarding the attack which has taken place in the city of Barcelona and the club stands together with the victims, their families and their friends. It also hopes for the quickest possible recovery to all those injured in the incident,” Madrid said in a statement.