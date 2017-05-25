Barcelona vs Alaves: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will be left with only the Supercopa de Espana to show for their efforts in 2016-17 if they do not beat Deportivo Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Only once since Frank Rijkaard's final season in charge have the Blaugrana failed to pick up any silverware besides the early-season Supercopa in a single campaign.

That was in 2013-14 under Gerardo Martino, with Barca winning La Liga in six of the other seven seasons since 2007-08 and claiming the Copa del Rey despite missing out on the title in 2011-12.

Game Barcelona vs Alaves Date Saturday, May 27 Time 20:30 GMT, 15:30 ET

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Masip Defenders Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Umtiti, Marlon Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Denis Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Gomes, Carbonell Forwards Messi, Neymar, Alcacer

Luis Suarez is injured and was unavailable due to suspension anyway, so Paco Alcacer could start up front. Sergi Roberto is also both hurt and banned, meaning Andre Gomes may be asked to fill in at right-back once again.

Javier Mascherano has trained and should be available after a hamstring problem but Aleix Vidal, Rafinha and Jeremy Mathieu are all sidelined.

Position Alaves players Goalkeepers Pacheco, Ortola Defenders Ely, Raul Garcia, Alexis, Theo Hernandez, Femenia, Vigaray, Feddal Midfielders Llorente, Camarasa, Romero, Gomez, Torres, Mendez, Manu, Krsticic Forwards Sobrino, Santos, Toquero, Deyverson, Katai

Mauricio Pellegrino will be without defenders Einar Galilea and Victor Laguardia, while Rodrigo Ely is a doubt.

Barcelona are 2/13 favourites to win at the Vicente Calderon, according to Oddschecker, with Alaves 22/1 outsiders and the draw through 90 minutes available a 7/1.

Lionel Messi is the 23/10 favourite to score first, with Paco Alcacer rated at 7/2 and Deyverson the top choice for the underdogs at 14/1.

GAME PREVIEW

