Barcelona vs Chapecoense: TV channel, stream, kick-off time & Joan Gamper Trophy preview

Barcelona welcome Chapecoense to Catalunya on August 7 when the teams face off in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match.

The game is intended as a tribute to the victims of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of 71 people, including the majority of the Chapecoense team, last November and will take place at the Camp Nou.

It will be a sombre occasion as Barca honour the people who lost their lives in the accident, as well as the families of those involved, in their traditional season curtain-raiser.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:30 local time.

Game Barcelona vs Chapecoense Date Monday, August 7 Time 20:30 (local) / 19:30 (BST) / 14:30 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

There are currently no plans to televise the game in the UK or the US, but it can be followed live on Barca TV and listened to on Radio Barca .

In Spain, the game will be available to watch live on the private television station Antena 3 .

UK TV channel Online stream TBC Barca TV

WHAT IS THE JOAN GAMPER TROPHY?

The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual friendly game between Barcelona and another team that is played ahead of the Liga season.

Originally a four-team tournament, it is named in honour of Joan Gamper, a Switzerland native who helped found Barcelona in 1899 and played for the club before becoming president in 1908.

The competition was launched in 1966 and, along with Barca, the first edition featured French club Nantes, Belgian outfit Anderlecht and German team FC Koln.

The hosts defeated Koln in the final to win the inaugural trophy and, since then, some of the biggest clubs in the world have been involved, including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Boca Juniors.

From 1997 on, the competition was reduced to just two teams, with one game being played to decide who claims the silverware.

WHY ARE BARCA PLAYING CHAPECOENSE?

Barcelona invited Chapecoense to compete in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match following the plane crash tragedy endured by the Brazilian club in November 2016.

On November 28, 2016, a plane carrying the Chapecoense team and staff to the final of the Copa Sudamericana crashed in Colombia, killing all but six of the 77 passengers on board.

