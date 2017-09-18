Barcelona vs Eibar: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona remain the early pace setters in La Liga despite being tested at Getafe on Saturday.

The Blaugrana fell behind in Madrid and lost Ousmane Dembele to a serious injury but a late Paulinho winner delivered the three points and saw them record their fourth league win out of four.

They face another quick turnaround ahead of Tuesday night's return to Camp Nou to face Eibar.

Game Barcelona vs Eibar Date Tuesday, September 19 Time 21:00 BST / 16:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barca will be without Ousmane Dembele for up to four months after the young Frenchman suffered a thigh injury against Getafe.

Rafinha is also out and Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic could both be in line for a rest following impressive cameos by Denis Suarez and Paulinho on Saturday.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Paulinho, Busquets, D. Suarez; Deulofeu, Messi, L. Suarez.

Position Eibar players Goalkeepers Riesgo, Dmitrovic Defenders Galvez, Ramis, Capa, Oliveira, Angel, Arbilla, Lomban, Junca Midfielders Escalante, Rivera, Inui, Pena, Garcia, Jordan Forwards Enrich, Bebe, Kike, Charles

Eibar are missing goalkeeper Yoel and midfielders Fran Rico, Pedro Leon and Ivan Alejo, all of whom have knee injuries.

Ivan Ramis could return, however, after missing the weekend match against Leganes with a knock.

Potential starting XI: Dmitrovic; Capa, Oliveira, Ramis, Angel; Pena, Garcia, Escalante, Inui; Kike, Enrich.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barca are 1/8 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Eibar priced at 20/1 and the draw available at 8/1.

GAME PREVIEW

