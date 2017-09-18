Barcelona vs Eibar: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona remain the early pace setters in La Liga despite being tested at Getafe on Saturday.
The Blaugrana fell behind in Madrid and lost Ousmane Dembele to a serious injury but a late Paulinho winner delivered the three points and saw them record their fourth league win out of four.
They face another quick turnaround ahead of Tuesday night's return to Camp Nou to face Eibar.
|Game
|Barcelona vs Eibar
|Date
|Tuesday, September 19
|Time
|21:00 BST / 16:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Barcelona players
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes
|Forwards
|L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer
Barca will be without Ousmane Dembele for up to four months after the young Frenchman suffered a thigh injury against Getafe.
Rafinha is also out and Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic could both be in line for a rest following impressive cameos by Denis Suarez and Paulinho on Saturday.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Paulinho, Busquets, D. Suarez; Deulofeu, Messi, L. Suarez.
|Position
|Eibar players
|Goalkeepers
|Riesgo, Dmitrovic
|Defenders
|Galvez, Ramis, Capa, Oliveira, Angel, Arbilla, Lomban, Junca
|Midfielders
|Escalante, Rivera, Inui, Pena, Garcia, Jordan
|Forwards
|Enrich, Bebe, Kike, Charles
Eibar are missing goalkeeper Yoel and midfielders Fran Rico, Pedro Leon and Ivan Alejo, all of whom have knee injuries.
Ivan Ramis could return, however, after missing the weekend match against Leganes with a knock.
Potential starting XI: Dmitrovic; Capa, Oliveira, Ramis, Angel; Pena, Garcia, Escalante, Inui; Kike, Enrich.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Barca are 1/8 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Eibar priced at 20/1 and the draw available at 8/1.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Plenty has gone wrong for Barcelona this summer and the serious injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele is just the latest blow to Ernesto Valverde.
The young Frenchman, who could cost the Blaugrana up to €150 million to sign from Borussia Dortmund when all is said and done, is set to be out for as long as four months.
But through the setbacks Valverde has, so far, ploughed on and ensured his team builds confidence at a time when it is needed with a winning start to the season.
There are plenty of concerns: the rotation that the likes of Andres Iniesta and even Lionel Messi would benefit from is yet to really materalise and Luis Suarez, coming off an early injury, is out of form.
Now, the absence of Dembele can be added to the pile.
But Barca are, at least, winning games and have already put four points between themselves and Real Madrid in La Liga.
There is nothing they can do about Dembele for now but a home match against Eibar, a club overachieving massively by their mere presence in this division alone, would seem a good opportunity to lean on their squad depth and get Suarez back on the scoresheet.