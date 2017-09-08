Barcelona vs Espanyol: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona face their biggest test so far in La Liga on Saturday when they take on Espanyol in the Catalan derby.
After consecutive 2-0 wins over Betis and Alaves, Ernesto Valverde’s side have started the season well after the sale of Neymar, while Real Madrid and Atletico have already slipped up.
With the capital clubs also playing earlier in the day, the Blaugrana will be hoping for a third straight win to maintain the pace at the top.
|Game
|Barcelona vs Espanyol
|Date
|Saturday, September 9
|Time
|19:45 (BST) / 14:45 (ET)
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and via online stream using the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIn Sports, as well as being available to stream online using beIn CONNECT.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIn Sports
|beIn CONNECT
SQUAD & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Barcelona players
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Marlon, Douglas, Vermaelen
|Midfielders
|Busquets, D. Suarez, Turan, Iniesta, Rafinha, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes
|Forwards
|Messi, L. Suarez, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Munir, Dembele
New €147 million signing Ousmane Dembele could make his first appearance for the Catalan side, while Luis Suarez's recovery from injury means fans could see their new full-strength attack for the first time.
Rafinha remains out through injury while Ivan Rakitic is doubtful.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.
|Position
|Espanyol players
|Goalkeepers
|Lopez, Lopez
|Defenders
|Sanchez, Naldo, Lopez, Martin, Hermoso
|Midfielders
|Jurado, Diop, Fuego, Piatti, Roca, Melendo, Granero
|Forwards
|Baptistao, Moreno, Garcia,
Espanyol will be without Oscar Duarte and Javi Lopez, who are both injured, while Alvaro Vazquez and Diego Lopez could miss the clash.
Potential starting XI: Lopez, Sanchez, Naldo, Lopez, Martin; Jurado, Diop, Fuego, Piatti; Baptistao, Moreno
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Barcelona are 1/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Espanyol 14/1 bets to beat Ernesto Valverde's men. A draw is priced at 13/2.
GAME PREVIEW
History and form is on Barcelona's side for this one.
On a 13 game winning streak at home in La Liga, they have beaten their local rivals in each of their last eight meetings in Camp Nou.
Having failed to win in any of the last 16 league meetings between these sides - losing 13 and drawing three - Espanyol have started this campaign with just one point from two games.
Furthermore, their 95 league defeats to Barca is more than than they have lost against any other La Liga team.
The stage is primed, then, for new star Ousmane Dembele to get off to a bright start as part of Barca's new triumvirate before they line up for the first Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday.