Barcelona vs Espanyol: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona face their biggest test so far in La Liga on Saturday when they take on Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

After consecutive 2-0 wins over Betis and Alaves, Ernesto Valverde’s side have started the season well after the sale of Neymar, while Real Madrid and Atletico have already slipped up.

With the capital clubs also playing earlier in the day, the Blaugrana will be hoping for a third straight win to maintain the pace at the top.

Game Barcelona vs Espanyol Date Saturday, September 9 Time 19:45 (BST) / 14:45 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and via online stream using the Sky Go app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIn Sports, as well as being available to stream online using beIn CONNECT.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Marlon, Douglas, Vermaelen Midfielders Busquets, D. Suarez, Turan, Iniesta, Rafinha, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards Messi, L. Suarez, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Munir, Dembele

New €147 million signing Ousmane Dembele could make his first appearance for the Catalan side, while Luis Suarez's recovery from injury means fans could see their new full-strength attack for the first time.

Rafinha remains out through injury while Ivan Rakitic is doubtful.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Position Espanyol players Goalkeepers Lopez, Lopez Defenders Sanchez, Naldo, Lopez, Martin, Hermoso Midfielders Jurado, Diop, Fuego, Piatti, Roca, Melendo, Granero Forwards Baptistao, Moreno, Garcia,

Espanyol will be without Oscar Duarte and Javi Lopez, who are both injured, while Alvaro Vazquez and Diego Lopez could miss the clash.

Potential starting XI: Lopez, Sanchez, Naldo, Lopez, Martin; Jurado, Diop, Fuego, Piatti; Baptistao, Moreno

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 1/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Espanyol 14/1 bets to beat Ernesto Valverde's men. A draw is priced at 13/2.

GAME PREVIEW

