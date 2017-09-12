Barcelona vs Juventus: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Crisis. What crisis? After a summer of turmoil, humiliation in the transfer market and a revolt against the board, Barcelona are back to doing what they do best: winning games of football.

While the departure of Neymar and failure to land the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Jean-Michael Seri, as well as the ongoing contract sagas surrounding Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta, have cast the club in a bad light, there is no doubt new manager Ernesto Valverde has enjoyed a good start to his reign - on the pitch at least.

Barca have won their first three La Liga games, scoring nine and conceding none, and they already sit four points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid - a side many rate as the best in Europe.

Ousmane Dembele. Neymar was Barcelona's undoubted star of the Champions League last season, almost single-handedly turning the round of 16 tie against PSG around before then joining the club this summer. Can the young Frenchman Barca replaced him with live up to the hype? Tuesday night's game will be a big test for the winger after a bit-part debut against Espanyol at the weekend. The Camp Nou expects.

Paulo Dybala. Tipped as a long-term replacement for Messi at both Barcelona and in the Argentina national team, but yet another player the Camp Nou hierarchy failed to land this summer. Quite brilliant in Juve's run to the final last season, including an imperious display when these two sides met in Turin when he scored a brace. Another performance like that and Barca fans will be imploring the club to sign him.

