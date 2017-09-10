Barcelona vs Juventus: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona and Juventus lock horns at Camp Nou on Tuesday as they get their Champions League campaigns under way.

The teams have developed somewhat of a rivalry in recent years and they have already met this season in the International Champions Cup, with Barca winning 2-1 thanks to a Neymar double.

The pair met in the 2015 Champions League final, which Barca won, but Juve had their revenge when they met at the quarter-final stage last season, triumphing 3-0 on aggregate on their run to the final.

Game Barcelona vs Juventus Date Tuesday, September 12 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can tune in to FS2 to watch the game live, or else they can stream the game live online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports GO

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortola Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen, Palencia, Morer, Tarin, Cucu Midfielders Rakitic, S. Busquets, Arda, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Rafinha, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes, Alena, Sarsanedas, O. Busquets Forwards Messi, L. Suarez, Dembele, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Perez, Ruiz

New signing Ousmane Dembele will hope to make his first start for Barca after making his debut from the bench in last weekend's 5-0 win over Espanyol.

Rafinha will miss out as he continues to recover from injury as will Arda Turan, but Ivan Rakitic managed to play the full game against Espanyol and should be fit.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alba, Umtiti, Pique, Semedo; Rakitic, Iniesta, Busquets; Dembele, Messi, L. Suarez.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny Defenders De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro, Barzagli, Howedes, Rugani Midfielders Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Costa Forwards Higuain, Dybala, Mandzukic

Gianluigi Buffon dropped to the bench for the 3-0 victory over Chievo on Saturday, with Wojciech Szczesny taking his place, but the Italy goalkeeper is likely to return to the starting XI.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to miss out with a calf injury despite returning to training on Sunday, while Claudio Marchisio and Marko Pjaca are long-term absentees. Juan Cuadrado is suspended, while Alex Sandro and Sami Khedira are doubts.

Potential starting XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Rugani, Asamoah; Pjanic, Matuidi, Costa, Dybala; Mandzukic, Higuain.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 4/5 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Juventus priced at 10/3 to defeat the Catalan outfit. A draw is available at 11/4.

Lionel Messi is 5/2 to score first, with Luis Suarez following at 3/1, while Gonzalo Higuain is 5/1 to open the scoring. New Barca signing Ousmane Dembele is evens to score any time.

