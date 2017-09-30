Barcelona vs Las Palmas: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Pako Ayestaran will take charge of Las Palmas for the first time when they visit Barcelona on Sunday.

The former Valencia coach has taken over the Canary Islanders after Manolo Marquez, who took over in the summer having previously managed the B team, quit after six games.

Las Palmas beat Malaga and Athletic Club earlier this month but have lost two in a row coming into their trip to Camp Nou.

Game Barcelona vs Las Palmas Date Sunday, October 1 Time 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barcelona are without Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha, but Ernesto Valverde has no new injury concerns.

The coach played a 4-4-2 formation in order to get both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in central roles against Sporting and could stick with that system.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.

Position Las Palmas players Goalkeepers Lizoain, Chichizola Defenders Simon, Lemos, Garcia, Macedo, Herrera, Aythami, Bigas, Navarro Midfielders Gomez, Momo, Hernan, J. Castellano, Toledo, Viera, Tana, Aquilani Forwards Remy, Calleri, Tannane

Alen Halilovic, a former Barca player, and Sergi Samper, who is on loan from the Blaugrana, are both injured. Dani Castellano and Vitolo will also miss out and Pedro Bigas is a doubt.

Loic Remy has trained, though, after a muscle problem.

Potential starting XI: Chichizola; Macedo, Navarro, Lemos, Herrera; J. Castellano, Aquilani; Tannane, Viera, Tana; Calleri.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 1/14 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Las Palmas priced at 28/1 and the draw available at 10/1.

GAME PREVIEW

