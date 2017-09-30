Barcelona vs Las Palmas: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Pako Ayestaran will take charge of Las Palmas for the first time when they visit Barcelona on Sunday.
The former Valencia coach has taken over the Canary Islanders after Manolo Marquez, who took over in the summer having previously managed the B team, quit after six games.
Las Palmas beat Malaga and Athletic Club earlier this month but have lost two in a row coming into their trip to Camp Nou.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Barcelona players
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen
|Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes
|L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer
Barcelona are without Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha, but Ernesto Valverde has no new injury concerns.
The coach played a 4-4-2 formation in order to get both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in central roles against Sporting and could stick with that system.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.
|Las Palmas players
|Lizoain, Chichizola
|Simon, Lemos, Garcia, Macedo, Herrera, Aythami, Bigas, Navarro
|Gomez, Momo, Hernan, J. Castellano, Toledo, Viera, Tana, Aquilani
|Remy, Calleri, Tannane
Alen Halilovic, a former Barca player, and Sergi Samper, who is on loan from the Blaugrana, are both injured. Dani Castellano and Vitolo will also miss out and Pedro Bigas is a doubt.
Loic Remy has trained, though, after a muscle problem.
Potential starting XI: Chichizola; Macedo, Navarro, Lemos, Herrera; J. Castellano, Aquilani; Tannane, Viera, Tana; Calleri.
GAME PREVIEW
It will take some time yet for Ernesto Valverde to persuade the wider footballing world that Barcelona have found another world-class coach, but the 53-year-old is enjoying a fine start at Camp Nou.
Barca have won 13 consecutive games in La Liga stretching back to last season, of which Valverde accounts for six. They have not won 14 since the Pep Guardiola days in 2011.
The Blaugrana remain perfect in all competitions since their Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid and one of the most pleasing aspects of their current run has been their solid defence. They have conceded just two goals in eight games.
So far, so good, but it will get tougher.
Despite the two-week international break, Barca have seven games to play in October, with six crammed into a two-and-a-half-week span. They will go away to Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Real Madrid before Christmas and also face high-flying Sevilla and Valencia.
That will be the true test of Valverde's methods and the ability of Barca's squad to withstand a heavy workload, but for now they are doing a good job of building up a head start.