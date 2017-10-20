Barcelona vs Malaga: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will have the chance to continue their excellent league form when they take on lowly Malaga on Saturday night.

The Blaugrana have dropped just two points in La Liga so far this season and made it three wins out of three in the Champions League by beating Olympiacos in midweek.

They host Malaga at Camp Nou with Michel's men still winless and sitting rock bottom of the table having endured a disastrous start to the campaign.

Game Barcelona vs Malaga Date Saturday, October 21 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.