Barcelona vs Olympiakos: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona welcome Olympiakos to Camp Nou on Wednesday as they look to take a step closer to the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

Having already defeated Juventus and Sporting, the Liga giants are currently top of Group D and they will attempt to maintain their flawless record in the competition thus far.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the group following losses to Sporting and Juve, so they will be doing their utmost to avoid defeat in order to keep their hopes of remaining in the competition alive.

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2, as well as being available to stream live using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app

In the US, the game will broadcast live on television on FS2, as well as the Spanish language channel ESPN Deportes, and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Soccer Match Pass and WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 / ESPN Deportes Fox Soccer Match Pass / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Digne, Umtiti Midfielders Rakitic, S. Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barcelona have confirmed an 18-man squad for the game against Olympiakos and Jordi Alba has failed to make the cut after he pulled a thigh muscle in training on Tuesday.

Alba joins Arda Turan, Rafinha and Ousmane Dembele on the injury list, while Aleix Vidal and Thomas Vermaelen are also not included.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Pique, Digne; S. Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Gomes; Messi, Suarez.

Position Olympiakos players Goalkeepers Choutesiotis, Proto, Kapino Defenders Botia, Elabdellaoui, Koutris, Vukovic, Engels, Nikolaou Midfielders Romao, Tachtsidis, Fortounis, Odjidja, Marin, Gillet, Androutsos, Carcela, Pardo, Zjedlar Forwards Djurdjevic

Olympiakos have named a 20-man panel for the match against Barca and they will to be without the services of attacking duo Emmanuel Emenike and El Fardou Ben Nabouhane

The Greek giants will look to the likes of Colombian winger Felipe Pardo and Germany international Marko Marin as they attempt to compete with Barca.

Potential starting XI: Proto; Koutris, Botia, Nikolaou, Engels; Odjidja, Zjedlar, Romao, Marin, Pardo; Djurdjevic.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2017 More

Barcelona are heavy favourites at 1/16 to win according to dabblebet, with Olympiakos deemed a 33/1 bet to beat the Blaugrana. A draw is available at 11/1.

Lionel Messi has scored two goals in two Champions League outings this season and he is considered the favourite to score first at 13/10.

Click here to see all the available markets for the game between Barcelona and Olympiakos, including first goalscorer, correct score and more.

GAME PREVIEW

Barcelona celebrate More

Despite enduring a series of set-backs, Barcelona have managed to lay the foundations of a successful season with a tremendous series of results both domestically and in Europe.

The Catalan giants are top of La Liga and their Champions League group, but suffered a slight wobble at the weekend when they required a late Luis Suarez goal to snatch a point away to Atletico Madrid. However, it is notable that it was the first time in 10 games in all competitions that they failed to win.

Ernesto Valverde's side tallied nine successive victories prior to the 1-1 draw against Atleti and they will be determined to carry on that form as they navigate their way through a busy month of fixtures, which includes league clashes with Malaga and Athletic Bilbao, as well as a Copa del Rey outing against Real Murcia.

Depending on the result of the other Group D game between Sporting and Juventus, a win over Olympiakos could potentially send Valverde's men five points clear at the top of the group, which would set them up nicely heading into the second phase of the group stage.