Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Spanish Supercopa preview

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lift the curtain on the 2017-18 Spanish season when they lock horns in a Clasico Supercopa clash on Sunday.

Real come into the tie as defending La Liga champions, while Barca, who finished second last term, are the reigning Copa del Rey winners.

Ballon d'Or or bust for Neymar?

It is the first competitive Clasico game of the season after the two teams faced off in the International Champions Cup - a friendly tournament - in July. That game, which Barca won 3-2, was played in Miami, Florida and it was settled by a Gerard Pique goal.

The Spanish Supercopa is a two-legged affair and the first leg will be played at the Camp Nou with the second leg taking place three days later at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 16.

Game Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, August 13 Time 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos HD Lionel Messi Barcelona More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN and by stream via WatchESPN. Additionally, the game will be available live in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN / ESPN Deportes WatchESPN

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Douglas, Marlon, Mascherano Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Turan, Iniesta, Rafinha, Roberto, Gomes, Samper Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Munir

Dembele suspended indefinitely over Barca push

Barcelona have nearly a full complement of players to choose from after the team came through their Joan Gamper Trophy win over Chapecoense unscathed last weekend.

Long-term injury absentee Rafinha remains sidelined through injury, but new signings Gerard Deulofeu and Nelson Semedo are in line to feature in their first competitive game since joining this summer.

Of course, the fixture will also mark Barca's first competitive fixture without Neymar following the Brazilian's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Vidal; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Deulofeu, L. Suarez, Messi

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Yanez Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, M. Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Borja

Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a late substitute in Real's UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United earlier this week and should be in line for a starting position against Barca.

New signings Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have yet to make their competitive debuts, having missed a chance in the UEFA Super Cup, but they are both included in Zinedine Zidane's 19-man squad.

Luka Modric will not play at Camp Nou, however, due to suspension.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Carvajal; Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup More

Read More