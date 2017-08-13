Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Spanish Supercopa preview

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lift the curtain on the 2017-18 Spanish season when they lock horns in a Clasico Supercopa clash on Sunday.
Real come into the tie as defending La Liga champions, while Barca, who finished second last term, are the reigning Copa del Rey winners.
It is the first competitive Clasico game of the season after the two teams faced off in the International Champions Cup - a friendly tournament - in July. That game, which Barca won 3-2, was played in Miami, Florida and it was settled by a Gerard Pique goal.
The Spanish Supercopa is a two-legged affair and the first leg will be played at the Camp Nou with the second leg taking place three days later at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 16.
|Game
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|Date
|Sunday, August 13
|Time
|21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN and by stream via WatchESPN. Additionally, the game will be available live in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|WatchESPN
SQUAD & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Barcelona players
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Douglas, Marlon, Mascherano
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Turan, Iniesta, Rafinha, Roberto, Gomes, Samper
|Forwards
|L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Munir
Barcelona have nearly a full complement of players to choose from after the team came through their Joan Gamper Trophy win over Chapecoense unscathed last weekend.
Long-term injury absentee Rafinha remains sidelined through injury, but new signings Gerard Deulofeu and Nelson Semedo are in line to feature in their first competitive game since joining this summer.
Of course, the fixture will also mark Barca's first competitive fixture without Neymar following the Brazilian's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Vidal; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Deulofeu, L. Suarez, Messi
|Position
|Real Madrid players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Casilla, Yanez
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, M. Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Borja
Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a late substitute in Real's UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United earlier this week and should be in line for a starting position against Barca.
New signings Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have yet to make their competitive debuts, having missed a chance in the UEFA Super Cup, but they are both included in Zinedine Zidane's 19-man squad.
Luka Modric will not play at Camp Nou, however, due to suspension.
Potential starting XI: Navas; Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Carvajal; Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
At odds of 21/20, Barcelona are favourites to win the first leg of the Supercopa according to dabblebet, who price Real Madrid at 21/10 to secure victory at the Camp Nou. A draw between the bitter rivals is available at odds of 3/1.
Messi is favourite to score first in the game at 7/2, with Ronaldo deemed a 9/2 bet to open the scoring in Catalunya, while the odds on Luis Suarez doing so are 4/1.
GAME PREVIEW
Barcelona enter the 2017-18 season with a point to prove after they were made to stay in Real Madrid's shadow in 2016-17 as Los Blancos clinched Liga and swept to Champions League glory.
However, the Catalans' task of dethroning their bitter rivals has been made somewhat more difficult following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and they are desperately scrambling to bring in suitable reinforcements before the commencement of the season in earnest.
With the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez starring in pre-season, new boss Ernesto Valverde does not seem overly concerned about the sudden departure of the Brazil star and remains focused on improving Barca's fortunes.
"I am not interested in looking back," said Valverde, who interestingly guided Athletic to a 5-1 Supercopa triumph over Barca in 2015. "We have to look at the players we have and solve problems that can arise to win matches.
"At the moment, I have some players in the team who are performing well for me. We will see if anything develops. We know that this club, like every other club, moves accordingly to the market. I am focusing mainly on what I have, the rest is up in the air."
Real, meanwhile, come into the game having already secured their first piece of silverware this season by beating Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup earlier in the week.
After succeeding on the domestic and continental fronts last season, Zinedine Zidane's side looked somewhat vulnerable in pre-season as speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club swirled ominously in the background.
The Portuguese was given an extended break following his involvement in the Confederations Cup and did not play a part in any of the preparatory friendly matches. However, Ronaldo returned to the club last week and, after a cameo in the Super Cup, looks primed to lead the capital club into another gruelling campaign.