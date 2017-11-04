Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga: match preview, prediction and TV channel

Lionel Messi will be hoping to score his usual seventeen goals against Sevilla - AP

6:41PM

And the Barcelona starting XI looks a little like this . . .

6:38PM

Big-match preview

What is it?

A La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla. A match of football.

When is it?

This Saturday night, that's 4 November 2017.

What time is kick-off?

7.45pm (GMT) for those of us in the UK.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Football has the honour. Coverage begins five minutes before kick-off, straight after the conclusion of Brentford vs Leeds.

What is the team news?

Barcelona's uninspiring goalless draw in Athens against Olympiakos came at a cost, with Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes both injured during the match. Both are likely to be sidelined for between three and five weeks with a thigh strain and hamstring injury respectively.

Andres Iniesta is recovering from a thigh injury of his own but Saturday is likely to come too soon for his return, so expect Paulinho to continue in his central midfield berth.

