Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Four points clear at the Liga summit and unbeaten so far this season, Barcelona will be looking to extend their impressive start at the expense of inconsistent Sevilla when the two teams meet on Saturday.

A disappointing 0-0 draw midweek for the Catalans will not damp spirits too much around Camp Nou, as they remain nevertheless on course to qualify in first place from their Champions League group.

It is to domestic matters that attentions turn this weekend, with an intriguing clash against Eduardo Berizzo's men one of the first big tests the Blaugrana have faced in La Liga this season.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Digne, Umtiti Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Alcacer, Deulofeu, Vidal

Injury problems are starting to stack up for Barca, with Sergi Roberto adding his name to the list against Olympiakos.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury and joins the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, and Andre Gomes on the sidelines.

Andres Iniesta, however, trained on Friday and is in line to return, while up front coach Ernesto Valverde could team Aleix Vidal with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in what will be an open 90 minutes of football.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Vidal, Messi, L. Suarez.

Position Sevilla players Goalkeepers Sergio Rico, D. Soria Defenders Corchia, Carole, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero Midfielders Krohn-Dehli, Banega, Geis, Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Jesus Navas, Sarabia, Ganso, Vazquez, Borja Lasso Forwards Ben Yedder, Muriel, Nolito

In comparison with their hosts, Sevilla have an almost-clean bill of health for Saturday.

Carrico and Nico Pareja are long-term absentees in defence, while Berizzo will hope Joaquin Correa recovers from a muscular complaint sustained at the weekend in time to shine at Camp Nou.

Potential starting XI: Sergio Rico; Corchia, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Banega, Nolito; Ben Yedder.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 2/9 favourites to win, according to dabblebet , with Sevilla priced at 10/1 and the draw available at 6/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Barcelona and Sevilla starred in a number of unforgettable clashes last season, with Jorge Sampaoli on the Andalucians' bench and imposing a fast and furious playing style to help them into the Champions League.

Neither Sampaoli nor Luis Enrique will be there on Saturday, but a similar game can be expected at Camp Nou.

Sevilla's big problem since Berizzo replaced his compatriot has come in front of goal. Plenty of chances have been created but the likes of Wissan Ben-Yedder and Luis Muriel have been wasteful, leaving Sevilla with just 11 goals from their opening 10 games.

That is less than Lionel Messi alone has scored in La Liga, but Valverde will nevertheless be wary against a team that, when in form, is capable of giving any side in Europe a rough 90 minutes.

Barca's eyes, meanwhile, will be fixed on Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan has endured a rotten patch of form so far this season, but his quality is undeniable and it should only be a matter of time before the goals return.

Valverde and all of Barca will be hoping that day is Saturday, as they seek three points that would prove great evidence of the Catalans' title credentials even at this early stage.