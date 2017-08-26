Barguil withdrawn from Vuelta over failure to follow team orders

After telling Sunweb he was eager to go against team orders and attack in the mountains, Warren Barguil has been sent home from the Vuelta.

Warren Barguil has been sent home from the Vuelta a Espana after he refused to follow the orders of his Sunweb team.

Barguil - the winner of the King of the Mountains jersey at this year's Tour de France - was Team Sunweb's highest-placed rider in the general classification ahead of stage eight.

However, a team statement on Saturday revealed Barguil had been withdrawn from the Vuelta following disagreements over his role.

On the previous day, Barguil chose not to hang back to help Wilco Kelderman when the Dutchman suffered a puncture.

"[Barguil] openly expressed that he didn't race to conform to the team's goal, which left Team Sunweb with no other option than to take this decision," read the statement.

"Working according to a team plan with clear goals is deeply anchored in the team's way of working. Since 2008 this has been the basis of the gradual growth and success of Team Sunweb, therefore it is a value that cannot be varied. The team appreciates Barguil's openness about his motives at the Vuelta."

Barguil added: "I have to leave the Vuelta by the decision of the team. I feel very well and have good legs. I see myself in different a role and am eager to attack in the mountains, as I did in the Tour.

"The Vuelta is a great race and it is disappointing to leave but this is a decision from the team that I need to accept."