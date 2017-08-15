Barnsley boss displeased with Ghana's Andy Yiadom

The Tykes’ boss is irked with the 25-year-old defender who is in talk with the Terriers for a possible move to John Smith's Stadium

Barnsley’s coach, Paul Heckingbottom has expressed his displeasure at Ghana international, Andy Yiadom who could be on his way to newly promoted English topflight outfit, Huddersfield Town.

The defender was left out of the clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday Championship’s outing and the gaffer has insisted that he will not include the player in his squad until he sought out his future.

"In my eyes I don't have Yids until I'm told different," Heckingbottom told BBC.

"It wasn't right for me to involve Yids in the game on Saturday and if it is still the same, it won't be Tuesday because it is not fair on the other players.

"We are all preparing for our game and obviously Yids is in limbo at the minute.

"Until it is resolved one way or another and I'm told, I'm not considering him.

"Can't go much longer (the negotiations). I'm not thinking about it until after the game on Tuesday."