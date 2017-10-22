Baroka FC 0-1 Bidvest Wits: Students hand Thobejane's men first league defeat

The Students secured their second league win of the season against log leaders Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

Table-toppers Baroka FC welcomed defending league champions Bidvest Wits, whose form to date has been nothing but deplorable.

Buoyed by their unbeaten run, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele made only one change from the side that held Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw in midweek.

As for Wits, their starting eleven featured no less than seven changes from the side that went down 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the month.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Xola Mlambo, veterans Elias Pelembe and Daine Klate returned to the team, while Kyle Peters made his professional debut in goal a year after joining from Cape Town All Stars.

They had a promising start with the game’s first attack on goal in the opening five minutes through their usual wing-play scenario spearheaded by Klate and Pelembe.

Amr Gamal got the game’s first attempt on goal after 15 minutes but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Minutes later, it was Klate who got a chance on goal, but his effort too went wide of the intended target with Virgil Vries well beaten.

They continued probing for the opener by piling relentless pressure on the hosts, and looked promising every time they went on the attack.

They were finally rewarded when Vincent Pule tapped in from close range three minutes before the break following a cross by Thabang Monare.

The Students looked to preserve their lead with the introduction of Daylon Claasen for Monare a minute after the break.

Following a slow start to the second period, both sides battled to hit the ground running but the Students continued where they left off in the first period.

This forced Baroka to introduce the well-travelled Robin Ngalande for Mduduzi Mdantsane to accommodate lone striker Lewis Macha.