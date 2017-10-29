Baroka FC 1-0 Cape Town City: Talent Chawapiwa fires Bakgaga into TKO quarters

Baroka pulled off an upset with a 1-0 win over Cape Town City and a place in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals on Sunday

Baroka FC and Cape Town City were repeating last year’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash which the latter won 4-3 after extra time en-route to the crown.

Both came into the game with a loss of confidence after defeats in their last encounters against Bidvest Wits and Chippa United respectively.

This forced them to make four changes apiece, though City had to do one of that minutes before kickoff with Edmilson replacing Ebrahim Seedat at left-back.

They were the first out of the firing blocks when Ronald Putsche who returned to the starting eleven, missed a sitter after five minutes.

It opened up at the other end after Sage Stephens pulled off a miraculous goal-line save to deny Mzwanele Mahashe to profit from his set-piece specialty minutes later.

They wouldn’t wait long to go ahead when Talent Chawapiwa got the better of Stephens with a thunderous strike on the edge of the box after 15 minutes.

It proved to be an eventful but fast-paced opening quarter with both sides having a go at each other with quick and free-flowing attacking football.

The defending champions found the going tough in Polokwane as they battled to get any ascendancy on the game with Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele all over them.

The dominance continued well into the second half for Bakgaga, as City were still rattled after conceding early on in the game.

In light of a few half-hearted attempts by Ayanda Patosi, it looked to be their best shot at evening out the contest in Limpopo.

Gift Motupa, on-loan from Orlando Pirates, squandered two clear opportunities before the half-hour mark in front of goal with the goal at his mercy.

With time running out, frustration grew wider for the visitors as their struggle to get the equalizer continued minutes on end.

Three minutes to the end, Victor Obinna called Virgil Vries into action and the latter headed the call to deny him from forcing the game into extra time.

That was how far it got for them as they won’t get a chance to defend their Telkom Knockout title this year, while Bakgaga march on to continue their good start to the season.