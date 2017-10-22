Baroka FC - Bidvest Wits Preview: Bakgaga aim to extend lead at the top

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele will be looking to avoid defeat when they come up against Bidvest Wits on Sunday

PSL table-toppers Baroka FC entertain defending league champions Bidvest Wits in a PSL encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele are one of only two teams in the new campaign, alongside Golden Arrows, who are yet to taste defeat and sit at the summit of the PSL table with 16 points from eight matches.

The Limpopo outfit heads into this encounter having played to a 1-1 draw against Abafana Bes'thende, but had caused a huge upset when they came from a goal down to beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 prior to the international break.

Kgoloko Thobejane has inspired his charges to free-flowing and enterprising football that has seen them become the team to beat thus far. Thobejane's team are also within touching distance to win the R1.5 million Q-Innovation prize depending on how Mamelodi Sundowns fare in their upcoming games.

The Clever Boys already face a relegation battle so early in the season after picking up just one win in their last seven matches and sit on five points.

Wits currently lie in 15th position, just two points adrift of bottom-placed Platinum Stars.

Gavin Hunt's men last picked up a win against Orlando Pirates, but lost their last match by a solitary goal to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The current champions will hope to be the first side to beat Baroka, especially comparing their impressive record against the side from Limpopo.

In the two meetings between the teams last season, the Sturrock-based side collected six points. In the first outing Wits beat Baroka 2-0 before hammering the then PSL rookies 5-0 in Johannesburg.