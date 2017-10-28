Baroka FC – Cape Town City Preview: Bakgaga determined to bounce back in TKO tie

PSL log leaders Baroka FC face holders Cape Town City in a Telkom Knockout last 16 encounter on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele are determined to bounce back after suffering their first league defeat of the season at the hands of reigning league champions Bidvest Wits in a hard-fought 1-0 scoreline last weekend. However the Limpopo outfit still lead the league standings with 16 points, one adrift of second-placed Golden Arrows.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s charges will have revenge locked in the back of their minds ahead of this tie after they were sent packing in the same competition at the quarterfinals stages last season. The then PSL newcomers overcame Baroka in a seven-goal thriller with the Cape Town outfit walking away 4-3 winners after extra-time.

Coach Thobejane will have to prepare his men for war if they wish to overcome a very unpredictable City outfit especially after they already proved their cup competition pedigree by reaching the final of this season’s MTN8 trophy where they lost out to SuperSport United on penalties two weeks ago.

Benni McCarthy’s team begin the defence of their TKO title against a side that has already taken scalps of big teams like Kaizer Chiefs this season and will have to be at their ultimate best if they want to repeat their feat from last season when they won the TKO trophy in their maiden season.

The Blue and Gold Army have blown hot and cold in their past matches and are winless in three encounters. McCarthy’s side come from a 2-1 defeat at Chippa United after taking a 1-0 first-half lead. They also suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss against Bloemfontein Celtic prior to their Eastern Cape visist.

A plus for the Citizens is that they come into this fixture with a better head-to-head record against their counterparts. In the first league meeting in the Mother City last season, Bakgaga shocked the Cape Townians with a 2-1 victory but then then Eric Tinkler-led side won their TKO meeting before hammering the Limpopo side 3-0 in their second league meeting in front of their home fans.