Baroka FC – Free State Stars Preview: Bakgaga target top spot with win over Ea Lla Koto

Kgoloko Thobejane's men could move to the top of the log standings if they collect all three points against Ea Lla Koto

Baroka FC will be hoping to get their second win on the trot when they come up against Free State Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

In their previous league encounter, Bakgaga stunned Chippa United 3-1 in Port Elizabeth to pick up their first win of the new campaign.

The Limpopo-based outfit was in top form in that encounter against the Chilli Boys taking the lead just before the half-time break through an own goal by Nigerian defender James Okwuosa.

Veteran striker Katlego Mashego converted from the penalty spot in the 57th minute to draw his side level, but it was star striker Gift Motupa who stole the show by putting the game beyond Chippa's reach with two goals late in the second half.

Despite Thobejane’s men having only picked up five points from their opening three matches, they are yet to taste defeat this term and a win could see them move top of the PSL standings if other results go their way.

Ea Lla Koto, who are without a win thus far, are currently in a precarious position, languishing in 13th spot with only one point from their opening three league matches.

The Bethlehem-based outfit lost their opening league match 1-0 against newcomers AmaZulu. In their second match they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Bidvest Wits before suffering a 2-1 home loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Head coach Luc Eymael will hope that his side is in better form this time around and display the same aggressive attitude they did against Sundowns despite walking away from that match empty handed.

The Belgium mentor will be boosted by the return of key players to his squad for this all-important away game.

Gabonese attacker Allen Nono, goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera and defenders Thamsanqa Teyise and Sifiso Mbhele are all available although he will have to do without the experienced centre-back Rooi Mahamutsa, who will miss the match through injury.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have played each other twice. In the first match, Stars narrowly beat Bakgaga 1-0 before the Limpopo side earned a hard-fought 2-1 win in the return leg.