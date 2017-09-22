Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke nominated for FIFA's Puskas Award

Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has been nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award for Goal of the Year for his strike against Orlando Pirates.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper earned his place on the shortlist after scoring a stunning overhead kick in the 96th minute against Pirates in a PSL match last season.

As a result, the encounter which was played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium ended in a 1-1 stalemate on 30 November 2016.

The stunning bicycle-kick was nominated for the 2016/17 PSL Goal of the Season award which was won by Kaizer Chiefs veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Masuluke's goal has now been shortlisted among the top ten goals in the world from the 2016/17 season.

Full list

* Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas)

* Alejandro Camargo (Universidad de Concepcion)

* Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela U-17)

* Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

* Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

* Aviles Hurtado (Tijuana Xolos)

* Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

* Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)

* Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)

* Jordi Mboula (FC Barcelona U-19)

