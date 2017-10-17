Baroka FC – Golden Arrows Preview: Bakgaga entertain Abafana Bes'thende in top of the log showdown

Bakgaga are out to maintain lead at the top of the PSL when they host Golden Arrows

Baroka FC welcome Lamontville Golden Arrows in a top of the PSL log clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele have had a strong start to the season and currently occupy the summit of the PSL table with 15 points after seven rounds of league matches. The Limpopo outfit are yet to taste defeat this season and have won four matches so far and drawn three in the process.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s side caused the biggest upset of the season so far when they travelled to Johannesburg to meet Kaizer Chiefs in their last league match. Baroka came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win over the Amakhosi and extend their unbeaten run against the Glamour Boys.

In what will be deemed an entertaining affair, Bakgaga also have something to boast about ahead of this encounter. Attacking midfielder Gift Mothupa has rediscovered his goal scoring form that saw him earn a big-money move to Orlando Pirates two seasons ago. The SA U23 international is joint-top of the league scoring charts with Rodney Ramagalela on four goals each and will alongside attacker Siphelele Ntshangase be the men to watch when the two in-form sides face off.

Thobejane’s charges will go into this fixture looking to avenge last season’s results that didn’t go in their favour. The first encounter saw the sides play to a 1-1 draw before Arrows walked away with maximum points in a hard fought 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Abafana Bes’thende have equally played the best football of their lives this term. Clinton Larsen’s charges also come into this tie unbeaten in their last three games. They’ve played two consecutive draws (1-1 Chippa United and 0-0 Chiefs) but came away with a 1-0 win over the struggling Platinum Stars.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit will not only aim to topple Baroka from their top spot but also bring their unbeaten streak to an end. Two players that have certainly been firing on all cylinders for Arrows are Lerato Lamola and Kudakwashe Mahachi who are on three goals each. The duo have found the back the net on eight occasions between them this season in all competitions which has also contributed to Arrows’ 11 goals scored in the league.