Baroka FC - Orlando Pirates Preview: Bucs target second successive league win

The Buccaneers will look to continue their resurgence against Bakgaga on Tuesday night

Orlando Pirates travel to Polokwane on Tuesday night as they go in search of their second successive victory under new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

The Buccaneers go into the clash against Baroka FC on the back of a confidence boosting win over Chippa United on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 season.

While expectations were not very high going into the encounter, considering what has transpired over the past 12 months, fans left the Orlando Stadium in a positive mood as signs of the old Pirates were clearly apparent.

However, it’s important to note that Pirates were guilty of missing several chances against the Chilli Boys and if they are to carry on with their rise, they will need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Going into this match, it is still unclear how Pirates will set up at the back against Bakgaga.

Against Chippa, Micho opted for the unorthodox central defensive pairing of Gladwin Shitolo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza, and it is unknown whether he will continue with them at the back.

Nonetheless, two names which are certain to be on the team sheet come gameday, is that of Wayne Sandilands and captain Thabo Matlaba.

Micho will once again be relying on the duo’s experience to carry them over the line. Micho will also hope that Thamsanqa Gabuza to continue with his goalscoring form, after the striker opened his account on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Baroka are hoping not to repeat the wrongs of the past season. The Limpopo-based outfit have been on a mission to bolster their squad in the transfer window, and after bringing on board several quality signings, they are expected to pose their own set of dangers for the Sea Robbers.

With the likes of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lewis Macha and former Maritzburg United keeper Virgil Vries on their books, they are not expected to give up without a fight, but one notable potential absentee for the clash could be creative winger Jose Garcia.

Garcia missed the Limpopo Derby through injury and it is unclear if he has recovered to play any part in the encounter.

Nevertheless, the clash could go either way with both sides looking to register their very first victory over their opponents. In both of the corresponding fixtures last season, the games ended in 1-1 draws, which makes for an intriguing contest at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.