Baroka FC – Platinum Stars Preview: Bakgaga aiming to extend lead at the PSL summit

Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they take on Dikwena

It will be top versus second bottom when Baroka FC entertains relegation-threatened Platinum Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of the PSL and could only secure a point in their clash against Cape Town City as the sides played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night in the Mother City.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s charges lead the league standings with 18 points from 11 matches and are unbeaten in their last two league ties but have simultaneously failed to bag wins with their last league victory coming in the 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs back in September.

The Limpopo outfit will be faced with a difficult assignment especially against a side that has only won a single league match this campaign and will make things hard for Bakgaga as they will go into this tie with nothing to lose.

Thobejane will expect his side to take the game to the visitors especially with his team playing at home and boasting a strike duo of Gift Mothupa and Lewis Macha who have scored seven goals between them in the league.

Dikwena are winless in their last two matches in all competitions. They were held to a 0-0 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic at home and were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout competition by Phunya Sele Sele as well. The Phokeng-based outfit picked up their only win in the league when they narrowly beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0 at the beginning of November.

Roger de Sa’s men have only picked up eight points from their last 11 matches and despite being at the bottom of the log for most of the season, their draw against Siwelele saw them move up one position into 15th spot though they have played one game more than Bidvest Wits who have slipped into 16th position.

Should Dikwena shock the runaway league leaders at home, they could go as high as 11th place if other results swing their way.

De Sa will hope that Bongi Ntuli and Robert Ng’ambi come to the party this time around as the duo sit on three goals each in all competitions this term.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions in all competitions. Baroka have won two matches with Dikwena yet to pick up a win against their counterparts with two ties ending in draws.

Last season in the league, Thobejane led his charges to a 1-0 away win from home with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless stalemate in Rustenburg.