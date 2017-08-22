Baroka FC sign Kaizer Chiefs target Siphelele Ntshangase

Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele have confirmed the signing of the Bafana Bafana international

Baroka FC have confirmed the signing of Siphelele Ntshangase on Tuesday after acquiring him from Black Leopards for an undisclosed fee.

Ntshangase has been a target for Kaizer Chiefs for some time, but they have now lost him to the Limpopo side.

Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele promised to unveil a big signing and they have duly delivered on that promise with Ntshangase's acquisition.

Leopards chairman David Thidiela confirmed the move, as they lose their star man.

There's a possibility that he could make his Baroka debut when they welcome Orlando Pirates in a PSL match on Tuesday.

Having acquired legendary football icon Doctor Khumalo as technical director, Bakgaga are showing serious intentions of making their presence felt in their second year in the top flight.