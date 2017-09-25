Barry to break Giggs' Premier League appearance record

Gareth Barry is set to make his 633rd Premier League appearance against Arsenal, taking him past Ryan Giggs' record.

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry is set to break Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' record for Premier League appearances after being named as the captain of West Brom's starting XI against Arsenal.

The 36-year-old moved level with Giggs during last Saturday's meeting with West Ham at The Hawthorns and will now be out in front, with his outing at the Emirates taking him to 633 Premier League games.

Barry, formerly of Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, set another record of his own against the Hammers, as he became the first player to start 600 Premier League matches.

The ex-England international played his first top-flight game in May 1998 for Villa and looks set for many more, having made a strong start to life at West Brom.