Barry equals Giggs' Premier League appearance record

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is set to equal the record for Premier League appearances held by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

The 36-year-old is in Tony Pulis' starting line-up for the meeting with West Ham at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

It will be Barry's 632nd match in England's top flight, taking him level with Giggs on the all-time standings.





632 - Gareth Barry will today equal Ryan Giggs' @premierleague record of 632 appearances in the competition. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/m3xKUHH3by — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

The former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton man will also set a record of his own as he becomes the first player to start 600 Premier League matches.

Barry, who made his senior debut in 1998 with Aston Villa, has won 53 caps for England, and won the Premier League with City in the 2011-12 season.