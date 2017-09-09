Barry equals Man Utd legend Giggs' Premier League record

The West Brom midfielder faced his 45th different opponent in the Premier League with a start against Brighton

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry equalled a record set by Ryan Giggs on Saturday when he faced his 45th different opponent in the Premier League.

Barry got the start against Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Seagulls becoming the record-tying opponent for the 36-year-old.

45 - Gareth Barry will today play against his 45th different opponent in the @premierleague, equalling Ryan Giggs' record. Collection. pic.twitter.com/ASloEn0r9F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

It was a fitting opponent for Barry to set the record against, as the veteran spent time with Brighton as a youth player before moving to Aston Villa in 1997.

In his lengthy Premier League career, Barry represented Villa, Manchester City and Everton before moving to the Baggies prior to the 2017-18 season.