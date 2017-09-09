Barry equals Man Utd legend Giggs' Premier League record

The West Brom midfielder faced his 45th different opponent in the Premier League with a start against Brighton

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry equalled a record set by Ryan Giggs on Saturday when he faced his 45th different opponent in the Premier League.

Barry got the start against Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Seagulls becoming the record-tying opponent for the 36-year-old. 

It was a fitting opponent for Barry to set the record against, as the veteran spent time with Brighton as a youth player before moving to Aston Villa in 1997. 

In his lengthy Premier League career, Barry represented Villa, Manchester City and Everton before moving to the Baggies prior to the 2017-18 season. 

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more