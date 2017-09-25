Barry passes Giggs to become Premier League's record appearance holder

Gareth Barry has become the Premier League's all-time record appearance holder after he was named in West Brom's starting XI to face Arsenal.

The 36-year-old midfielder moves ahead of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who featured in 632 games in England's top-flight after its rebranding in 1992.

Barry began his career at Aston Villa, making his league debut in 1998, and has also represented Manchester City, Everton and now West Brom in the Premier League.

In total, the former England midfielder has made an incredible 600 starts in England's top-flight league, scoring 52 goals and recording 63 assists over a 20-year period.

Along with Barry and Giggs, Frank Lampard (609) is the only other player to have featured in over 600 games, with the likes of Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tom Davies having not even been born when the former Everton man made his first appearance.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Barry has accumulated more yellow cards than any other player in Premier League history with 119 in total, with Wayne Rooney in second place on 100.

He has also comfortably played more minutes than any other player in the Premier League, with his 52,871 way ahead of David James, who played in 51,299 minutes of Premier League action during his career.

In terms of honours, Barry won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time with Manchester City, while he won 53 caps for England, making his last appearance for his country in 2012.