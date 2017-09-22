Barry refusing to celebrate Premier League record unless West Brom pick up points

The Welsh midfielder will play the most games in the competition's history if he plays against Arsenal, but is fully focused on the result

Gareth Barry may become the Premier League's all-time leading appearance maker on Monday but he will not be celebrating the milestone unless West Brom get something against Arsenal.

Barry moved level with Ryan Giggs' tally of 632 games last weekend as Albion were held to a goalless draw by West Ham.

The 36-year-old described his impending achievement as a "proud" moment and something he never expected to achieve when he made his Aston Villa debut as a 17-year-old in 1998.

But it will mean little unless the Baggies can come away from the Emirates Stadium with a positive result.

"The number I'll achieve is an individual one. Football is a team game," he told a media conference.

"My family will be at the game but there won't be a smile on my face after anything other than a positive result!

"As crazy as it sounds after all these years, my focus will be on winning the game."