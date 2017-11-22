Basel vs Man Utd, Champions League: Team news, injuries and suspensions

Paul Pogba and his United team-mates in training ahead of tonight's clash - AFP

What is it?

It's the Champions League Group A clash between Basel and Manchester United.

When is it?

Tonight, so that's Wednesday November 22, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

A traditional Champions League time of 7.45pm (GMT).

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 2 will have live coverage of the match. The programme gets going at 7.15pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.

Phil Jones continues to miss out for United Credit: Reuters More

What is the team news?

Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick will miss Manchester United's trip to Basel, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start the evening on the bench.

Centre-backs Jones and Bailly missed Saturday's win against Newcastle through injury, while Carrick remains sidelined with a calf complaint.