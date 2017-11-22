Basel vs Man Utd, Champions League: Team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's the Champions League Group A clash between Basel and Manchester United.
When is it?
Tonight, so that's Wednesday November 22, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
A traditional Champions League time of 7.45pm (GMT).
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 2 will have live coverage of the match. The programme gets going at 7.15pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.
What is the team news?
Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick will miss Manchester United's trip to Basel, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start the evening on the bench.
Centre-backs Jones and Bailly missed Saturday's win against Newcastle through injury, while Carrick remains sidelined with a calf complaint.
Ibrahimovic returned from knee ligament damage off the bench at the weekend and Jose Mourinho hopes to be able to do the same on Wednesday.
Marcos Rojo is pushing to return from a long-term knee injury, while Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia were not pictured travelling to Switzerland.
United's provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Shaw, Blind, Pogba, McTominay, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Lukaku, Martial.
Basel are without several first-team players. Ricky van Wolfswinkel - yes, he of Norwich fame - began life in Switzerland impressively following his summer move, but has been out since breaking a metatarsal in the thrashing of Benfica on matchday two.
Taulant Xhaka - brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit - serves a one-match suspension, while goalkeeper Germano Vailati remains out following shoulder surgery.
What are they saying?
Jose Mourinho on how he will use Zlatan Ibrahimovic:
"Zlatan goes on the bench (against Basel). He needs to play and he is useful for us.
"If we are in a winning position, like we were against Newcastle, we need him on the pitch, because he keeps the ball, he keeps possession.
“He drops into areas where he gives stability to the team.
"If the team is not winning, his presence on the pitch will be important and it will be positive for him to play with (Romelu) Lukaku.
"Normally, he is going to play, and I would say it will be a little bit more comfortable for him to play a bit more than he did the last match.
What are the odds?
Basel 10/3
Draw 12/5
Man Utd 10/11
What's our prediction?
United are all but through given they boast a six-point cushion over second placed Basel and could wrap up the group with a draw in Switzerland. On that basis, we're going for 1-1.